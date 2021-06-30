Today is the last day for Cariboo residents to take part in the Cariboo Regional District’s Talk Less Trash survey.

The survey results will provide guidance on solid waste management options to consider. As an incentive for residents to fill out the survey, ten $100 gift cards will be awarded to residents or businesses who complete the survey.

Last week, the CRD called for more Quesnel residents to respond to the survey. Supervisor of Solid Waste Management Tera Grady says there was a great response to that call. “We still want to hear from more residents from across the region,” Grady says, “It would be great if we could get more than 1,000 surveys completed.”

According to the CRD, there have been 753 responses as of June 28th.