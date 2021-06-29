The extreme heat has forced vaccination clinics in 100 Mile House and Williams Lake to close early this afternoon (Tuesday).

The clinics will close at 4:00.

Anyone who had an appointment booked after 4:00 is asked to drop into the clinic either today before 4:00 or tomorrow between 8:30 am and 12:00 pm.

If someone can’t drop in for the scheduled times they can email IHImmunizationInquiries@interiorhealth.ca to reschedule their appointment.