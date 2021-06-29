One person has died following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 20 Monday Afternoon.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to Highway 20 at around 3:50, where they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Police say the Williams Lake Fire Department was on scene and was able to extinguish the fire.

According to police, one person was found dead in the vehicle.

Highway 20 was closed to all traffic as the crash was investigated, but has since reopened.

Police are continuing to investigate, anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250)-392-6211.