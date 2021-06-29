Yesterday wasn’t just hot in the Cariboo, it was the hottest day on record ever.

Lisa Erven, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said in Quesnel the temperature got up to 41.1 degrees smashing the old record of 34.4 set back in 1896.

In Williams Lake, it was 38.6 degrees shattering the old record of 31.6 set in 2015.

Erven said yesterdays temperatures made all-time records fall for both Quesnel and Williams Lake

“This extreme heatwave is causing all-time records to fall. The previous all-time record for Quesnel was 38.3 degrees set on July 16th, 1941. We broke that record first on the 27th of June and then re-broke it with yesterday’s temperatures. For Williams Lake the old standing record all-time record was 35.8 degrees set September 4th, 1988. We first broke that on June 27th and re-broke it yesterday.”

With a forecasted high of 41, Erven says both communities will set records again today as the old record for Quesnel is 35.6 back in 1896 and in Williams Lake its 30.9 set in 2008.

Erven said this ridge is going to start moving eastwards and as it does it’s going to drag this extremely hot air mass with it, leaving BC with cooler temperatures with daytime highs of 34 degrees for tomorrow, which is still 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Thursday through Sunday Erven said daytime highs will be in and around 30 degrees.