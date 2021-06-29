The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a Flood Watch for the Chilcotin, including the Taseko River, Chilko River, Chilcotin River, Big Creek, Homathko river, and surrounding tributaries draining from the Chilcotin/South Coast Mountains.

According to the BC River Forecast Centre, continued hot temperatures have triggered significant snowmelt at higher elevations in the Chilcotin and South Coast Mountains. The Centre is reporting snow near automated snow weather stations has been melting at a rate of 40-60 mm per day.

The Chilcotin River, Taseko River, and Chilko River are reportedly running near or at 5-year flows, and are expected to continue rising.

The public is advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.