With the continuing heatwave, two Williams Lake organizations are offering help to those in need of temporary relief.

The Cariboo Community Church on Oliver Street is opening its doors from noon to 7 pm today (June 29) and from noon to three for the remainder of the week.

The Williams Lake Salvation Army drop-in centre is also open to provide some relief from the heat from 9 am to 3 pm now through Friday.

All COVID protocols will be followed for those visiting these cooling centers.

Those at higher risk of heatstroke are those who are socially disadvantaged/homeless, older adults, infants and young children, and people with chronic illnesses.