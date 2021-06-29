54-year old Helen Mercieca has appeared in court and is facing one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She is due back in court on July 27th for an arraignment hearing.

Quesnel RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit, along with general members, conducted a traffic stop back on February 12.

Police say a man and a woman were in possession of one kilogram of methamphetamine that was coming from the Lower Mainland.

Sergeant Richard Weseen said at the time that the siezure would have an impact on the drug trade in Quesnel.

“This seizure will have a significant impact on the meth use subculture. The Quesnel RCMP remains committed to holding drug traffickers accountable while making the streets of Quesnel a safer place.”