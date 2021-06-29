Effective at noon Wednesday, June 30th, 2021, campfires, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires will be prohibited throughout the Province.

BC Wildfire Services says the prohibition will remain in effect until noon October 15, 2021, or until the order is rescinded.

The BC Government recognizes people enjoy having campfires so it takes any decision to implement a campfire ban very seriously.

The provincial weather forecast calls for record-breaking high temperatures throughout BC this week and follows a spring of lower than average precipitation in the southern half of the province.

These conditions are expected to persist in the coming weeks.

BC Wildfire Service takes these extreme heat conditions seriously saying in a release that additional precautions are being undertaken throughout BC, including fire warden patrols, fixed-wing aircraft patrols, and an active enforcement presence.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000, or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.