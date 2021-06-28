Supplied by the Province of British Columbia

(Files by Brody Langager-MyPGNow)

Last week saw over 427,000 vaccines get handed out in the province according to Dr. Bonnie Henry.

78.1% of all BC adults have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 76.8% of those 12 and up have also received their first jab.

Over 25% of BC residents 12 and up are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 145 cases across BC have been identified since Friday, but none in the North.

There were 26 new cases in Interior Health.

57 cases were found from Friday to Saturday, 50 from Saturday to Sunday, and 38 over the last 24 hours.

This brings the active case count to 930, the first time BC has had under 1,000 active cases since last August.

107 people in the province are hospitalized due to the virus, 37 of them are in ICU.

5 people have passed away due to the virus, including one person in their 20’s.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: + 0 (7,803)

Interior Health: +26 (12,470)

Fraser Health: +68 (84,755)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +48 (34,518)

Island Health: +1 (4,980)