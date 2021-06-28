All in-person classes have been cancelled for Tuesday at the campus due to a cooling issue in the building.

The College says employees will not be required to work on campus except in limited situations and to maintain services necessary for the continued operation and safety of the campus.

“Facilities staff members are working hard to resolve the problem,” said Tim Lofstrom, Regional Principal of CNC’s Quesnel campus.

“We’ll provide an update in the afternoon on Tuesday, June 29th or sooner as we know more.”