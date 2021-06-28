100 Mile House Fire Rescue received a call about black smoke coming from the mill’s yard Friday afternoon (June 25).

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said smoke and fire were coming from the engine of the loader in a chip pile.

Hollander added the mill’s staff got some of the blaze out with a fire extinguisher.

Fire Rescue used foam to suppress the vapors.

There was some fuel that got on the chip piles from the fire extinguisher, which started small spot fires on them.

Damage estimate is not available and there were no reported injuries.