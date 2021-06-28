100 Mile House Fire Rescue received a call about a car accident just outside of 100 Mile House last Wednesday ( June 23 ) at around 5:30 pm on Highway 97.

Fire Chief, Roger Hollander says when they arrived there was a single vehicle that rolled over on the side of the road down the embankment.

BC Ambulance and RCMP were also on scene.

Hollander says they had to use their rope training to safely remove the patient from down below and up into BC Ambulance care.

When they got the person out of the vehicle they were conscious and breathing.

Hollander says when these accidents occur it is called a technical rescue when a vehicle goes over the embankment and they have to deploy the ropes.