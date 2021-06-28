Fire Chief Ron Richert says they received a call early Sunday (June 27) morning.

“It was an asphalt plant on the Quesnel-Hixon Highway that was at approximately 4 am on Sunday morning. Upon arrival we had a fairly large fire, and our crews quickly suppressed that fire using the deck gun off the truck.”

Richert says the fire was in between a number of oil storage tanks.

“The passerby that called it in said there were large visible flames, and as I was approaching on the scene from quite a distance I could see the heavy black smoke and large flames.”

Richert says there were some small ATCO office trailers in the area but they were able to prevent the fire from spreading.

He says there weren’t any people in the area.

Richert says they were also called out for a possible structure fire at the Aspen Heights apartments on Abbott Drive in West Quesnel on Saturday (June 26) night.

“We had two calls back to back, both were called in as possible structure fires. One was an apartment building on the west side and turned out to be a cooking fire on a stove, causing the building to fill up with a large amount of smoke.”

Richert says the apartment was evacuated and crews were able to ventilated the building.

That call came in at 8-42 pm.

He says they also had a call to South Quesnel just after that.

Richert says that one turned out to be a false alarm.