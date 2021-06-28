Just after 7:30 last night (June 27) Williams Lake RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Gibbon Road and Richard Road.

Police say a Volkswagen Golf was traveling south, making a left-hand turn onto Gibbon Road when the vehicle was struck by a Honda Pilot traveling west on Gibbon Road.

North District Corporal Madonna Saunderson said when Police arrived they discovered that both occupants of the Volkswagen, an adult man, and woman, were deceased.

The occupants of the Honda received non-life-threatening injuries.

Saunderson said the investigation is ongoing and causal factors have yet to be determined.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP.