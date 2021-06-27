BC Hydro reports that they saw the highest summer peak hourly demand for power last night.

The previous record was last year on August 18, when energy consumption peaked at 7,897 megawatts.

Last night hit a high of 7,972 megawatts, and BC Hydro expects that number could reach 8,300 by tomorrow.

BC Hydro lists some things you can do to try and reduce your power usage and keep cool during this heatwave: