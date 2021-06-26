Indigenous tourism businesses in BC are receiving over $28-million in provincial funding for 60 projects to support recovery from the pandemic.

“Indigenous tourism is one of the fastest-growing segments in B.C. tourism because it provides opportunities to share Indigenous cultures and experience communities in a new way,” says Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “This funding demonstrates reconciliation in action by creating and expanding tourism economic development projects with Indigenous Nations and supporting self-determination for Indigenous businesses.”

Five of the projects are in the Cariboo, and funding will be given to:

Xeni Gwet’in First Nation – $974,000

Cariboo – $300,000

New Pathways to Gold Society $500,000

Ulkatcho First Nation and BC Parks $320,293

Unnamed Project $705,293

Indigenous tourism businesses include accommodation and resorts, outdoor adventure experiences, restaurants, tour companies, galleries and gift shops owned by Indigenous people. With 204 Indigenous communities and more than 30 Indigenous languages, British Columbia’s different regions offer extensive authentic Indigenous tourism experiences. There are over 480 Indigenous tourism businesses in B.C.