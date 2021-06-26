There were no temperature records broken in Quesnel or Williams Lake yesterday, but that’s not expected to be the case today.

According to Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Armel Castellan, temperatures in Williams Lake and Quesnel got up to 28.8 and 31.6 degrees respectively. Williams Lake’s record for June 25th is 33.6 degrees set in 2017, and Quesnel’s record was 34.7, also set in 2017.

For June 26th, Williams Lake and Quesnel’s records are 33.5 and 36.1. Castellan thinks these records are likely to be broken as temperatures this morning (Saturday), were around 5 degrees higher than they were at the same times on Friday.

Castellan also says these temperatures are before the humidex value is added, which can add another 3 to five degrees to the temperature.