The Coat of Arms of British Columbia (MyCariboonow-staff)

Three men, charged in connection with a homicide in Williams Lake, will go to trial in the spring.

Michael Drynock, Jayson Gilbert and Jordell Sellars are due back in court on April 4th of next year.

They will be tried by a Supreme Court jury in Vancouver.

They are facing one count each of first degree murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

The charges are in connection with the death of 34-year old Branton Regner.

Regnar was reported missing following an incident on the Rudy Johnson Bridge on August 9th, 2020.

His body was located just over two weeks later in the Fraser River.