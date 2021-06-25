100 Mile House RCMP received a report about a stolen toy hauler from a rural property on Pine Ridge Road in Watch Lake.

The owner left the property late Sunday (June 20) afternoon, and when he returned on Wednesday (June 23) the toy hauler was gone.

Police say it appears that the suspects cut through a lock on the gate.

The owner had a security camera for the property but police say the suspects cut the power to it.

The trailer is described as a 2013 Fusion toy hauler and is approximately 40 feet in length with a large pushout.

Police say it is estimated to be worth approximately $100,000 and within the trailer, there were two kayaks and a white and blue inflatable paddleboard, along with some other smaller recreational items.