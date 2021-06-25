(Files by Dione Wearmouth – My Prince George Now)

77.6% of all adults in BC are partially vaccinated against COVID-19 while 26.9% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

This comes as 76.2% of residents aged 12+ have received the first shot, and 25.2% of those 12 and up have received a second jab.

In total, 4,703,549 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered province-wide, 1,167,117 of which are second doses.

This comes as the North accounted for two of the 72 new cases found across BC. Interior Health accounted for 13.

While there are currently 1,096 active cases in the province, 108 individuals are currently hospitalized, 37 of whom are in ICU.

Two more people have passed away in BC, as the provincial death toll is now 1,749.

“This weekend, with the anticipated extreme hot weather throughout the province, we remind everyone in British Columbia to stay cool and hydrated – whether you will be going to a vaccine clinic or spending time with friends and family outside,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +2 (7,803)

Interior Health: +13 (12,444)

Fraser Health: +29 (84,687)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +24 (34,470)

Island Health: +4 (4,979)