Interior Health says the drop-in vaccine service is expanding to all vaccine clinics across the Interior.

“As of today, any clinic is ready to welcome someone who wants to drop in for their first dose of vaccine,” says Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. “No appointments are necessary. That includes youth and families; anyone 12 and older are welcome to drop in for their first dose when it’s convenient for them.”

Interior Health also says they are working to make sure the clinics are a more comfortable setting for those who may be uncomfortable with needles.

“Our clinics have even created options to support people who might be frightened or nervous,” added Brown. “This is a great option for youth, we can make sure their experience is as relaxed and supported as possible.”

To date, 529,453 first doses and 207,709 second doses have been administered in Interior Health for a total of 737,162 doses.

Anyone who has not registered to receive a COVID-19 is still encouraged to do so. Registration can be done;