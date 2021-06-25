The gates to the historic town will swing open for another season on Saturday. (June 26)

It is another COVID season but as James Douglas, Public Programming and Global Media Development Lead explains, they are moving in the right direction.

“So last year we were limited to 200 people per day and this year we’ll be able to open up for 400 people per day. It’s still a much smaller percentage of what we’re used to but it’s a positive step forward to know that we’ll be able to double those numbers.”

Douglas says they have between 500 and 700 people a day in a non-pandemic year, and even more than that on special days.

“On the weekend that goes up to about a thousand, and then on large special event days, like Dominion Day or the Mid Autumn Moon Festival, we’d have upwards of 1800 to two thousand people during the day.”

He recommends that people should book their tickets in advance.

“We do of course still recommend that people contact us ahead of time in order to book tickets to be able to come in. You could just come up to the door, but of course if we’ve reached our capacity, you’d have to wait until enough people left that we could let some more people in.”

Douglas says people can go to Barkerville.ca or call Barkerville directly.