Interior Health is reminding people of the dangers of being exposed to extreme temperatures.

Dr. Sue Pollock says illness can occur when the body gains heat faster than it can cool itself down, which can lead to weakness, disorientation, and exhaustion.

She says there are four main groups at risk for heat-related illness: infants and young children 4 and younger, elderly individuals 65 year and older, healthy individuals who do work outside in the heat, and people with chronic diseases.

Dr. Pollock says these groups are at higher risk because they may not be able to support themselves if overheating occurs.

Symptoms can range from mild to very severe:

Pale, cool, moist skin

Heavy sweating

Muscle cramps

Rash

Swelling, especially hands and feet

Fatigue and weakness

Lightheadedness and/or fainting

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

High fever

Hallucinations

Seizures and unconsciousness

Dr. Pollock says if symptoms continue or worsen for more than an hour you should go to a health care practitioner.

There are steps to prevent getting ill from the heat: