Alexis Creek RCMP say various people in the Cariboo have been victims of online fraud.

According to police, the fraudster gained access to a Facebook account and used it to request emergency rent money from the contact list. Police say many friends and family members were convinced the messages were real, as the fraudster took care to imitate the language of the owner of the account.

According to police, the request made to the victims specified to send money through a bank transfer to a legitimate-looking email address. Police say the money was sent out of province and is all but recoverable.

Police sat the individual sums of money sent ranged from $50 to $500, and almost $2,000 in total for the file.

Police are recommending:

Be wary of friends and family requesting money over social media

Secure your social media with good passwords and 2-factor authentication

Familiarize yourself with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre information

If you are the victim of fraud, call to report: 1-888-495-8501

Victims of fraud are often targeted for follow up scams, such as “Recovery Pitch” where fraudsters will offer to recover money lost in previous scams

Police also say elders and people unfamiliar with technology are at higher risks for these types of scams, and relatives should take the time to discuss these scams.