Taken on Friday, June 18th at a community gathering to update community members on the Gravesite Restoration Project. (Photo courtesy of and with permission of Cowessess First Nation)

WARNING: The following story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada Day should be a time of reflection following the discovery of 751 unmarked graves in Saskatchewan.

Trudeau says no words can right these wrongs in regards to the discovery at a former residential school.

He says he spoke with the Chief of the Cowesses First Nation and he offered federal resources as the search continues for remains and unmarked graves.

Trudeau says Canadians are horrified and ashamed of how our country behaved and he says he’s sorry to the Indigenous Peoples impacted.

When asked if he will launch an independent investigation to investigate potential crimes committed at former residential schools, Trudeau says Canada wants to “take all the necessary measures in order to find the truth.”

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line is available 24-hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of his or her Residential school experience or for those affected by these reports. The 24-hour crisis line is available at 1-866-925-4419.