Category 2 open burning, as well as other equipment and activities throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction and the Tsilhqot’in, declared Title area will be prohibited effective noon tomorrow June 25).

The Cariboo Fire Centre said this prohibition is being enacted to help prevent human-caused wildfires and will remain in effect until noon October 1st or until the public is otherwise notified.

Prohibited equipment and activities include:

Category 2 and 3 open fires which include the burning of any waste, slash or other materials, open fires larger than 0.5 metres wide by 0.5 metres high, stubble or grass fires of any size over any area.

The use of Fireworks, including firecrackers, Sky Lanterns, Tiki Torches, Air Curtain Burners, Binary Exploding Targets, Burn Barrels or Burn Cages of any size or description.

The prohibition does not apply to campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide but Fire Information Officer Erin Bull said that is subject to change.

“We are continuing to monitor the conditions and there are a lot of factors that go into deciding when and if to put in a campfire prohibition.”

The Cariboo Fire Centre stretches from Loon Lake near Clinton in the south to the Cottonwood River near Quesnel in the north, and from Tweedsmuir Provincial Park in the west to Wells Gray Provincial Park in the east.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.