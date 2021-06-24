Horsefly residents can expect a better internet connection thanks to Provincial funding.

ABC Communications will receive $176,681 from the Connecting British Columbia Program to improve the speed and reliability of the internet connection in Horsefly.

“The community in general will be pleased if we had more capacity on our internet out here. What happens is when it’s the busy times of day, the speed slows down because everybody’s on the internet. You’re trying to do something and it will just slow down to the point where you can’t accomplish what you’re trying to do,” says Linda Bartsch, executive director, Horsefly Board of Trade. “A lot of people want to live and visit here for the nice lifestyle. Better connectivity will help us attract more people and create opportunities to grow the local economy.”

Parliamentary Secretary of Rural Development Roly Russell says the improved connection will help provide the people of Horsefly with more options.

“A friend of mine was telling me about a couple in Horsefly who make banjos,” Russell says, “Those are the kinds of opportunities that provide a foundation for support, so if that couple decides they want to go in a different way, it’s nice to have that option.”

The project in Horsefly is expected to be completed by the end of October.