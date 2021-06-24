According to Meteorological Service of Canada Meteorologist Doug Lundquist, the Cariboo will see the ‘hottest temperatures we’ve ever seen in history”.

Lundquist says temperatures in Quesnel and Williams Lake on Monday are forecasted to reach 39 degrees, which would be the highest ever in those cities.

“It’s never been that hot,” Lundquist says, “The highest ever before on any day in the entire year is in the 36 and 37-degree range depending on which city you look at.”

Lundquist says we could also possibly see a province-wide record fall. “In BC, it was 44 at a station many years back, we could be pushing that in parts of the Southwest Interior, the hottest ever in Canada was 45, not impossible”

According to Lundquist, temperatures should cool down to just ‘ridiculously hot’ by the end of next week. “39 degrees is about 15 degrees above average, maybe 5 to 10 degrees above average by the end of next week.”

Lundquist says it’s important to remember human, animal and plant health.

“Don’t start a fire, we just have to try and get through this without getting forest fires, mother nature will throw some lightning at us, maybe next week, so that’s going to be a huge concern. The other thing is human health, make sure you check on the vulnerable, if they don’t have air conditioning, maybe invite them to be at your house, whatever COVID-19 rules allow you to do. Definitely watch for seniors and the vulnerable, make sure their air conditioning is working and that they’re using it. Don’t leave anything in the car, even for a second. Also, make sure you cover yourself up when you’re out in the sun. Just stay safe.”