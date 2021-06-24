The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Cariboo is continuing to stay low.

The BC Centre for Disease Control just two cases reported in the Cariboo’s local health regions last week (June 13th to 19th). Both of them were reported in the Cariboo/Chilcotin local health region, where there were no cases reported the week before.

The Quesnel region reported no new cases for the first time since March 13th, and the 100 Mile House region reported no new cases for the fifth week in a row.

While case numbers remain low, the percentage of Cariboo residents remains lower than the province as a whole.

As of Monday, June 21st, 60% of eligible people (aged 12+) in the Cariboo Chilcotin, 62% in the Quesnel region, and 65% in the 100 Mile House region have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

63% percent of adults (18+) in the Cariboo Chilcotin, 64% in the Quesnel region, and 67% in the 100 Mile House Region have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.