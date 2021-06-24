Williams Lake residents will have more opportunities to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Today (Thursday) and Tomorrow (Friday), Interior Health will be hosting their Mobile Immunization Clinics from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The clinics in Williams Lake will take place in the parking lot of the Tim Horton’s on Highway 97.

According to Interior Health, anyone who is eligible to receive the first dose of a vaccine is eligible to get their shot at the clinics.

In addition, anyone who had their first dose more than 49 days ago is eligible to receive their second dose at the clinic.

Anyone who has not registered to receive a COVID-19 is still encouraged to do so. Registration can be done;