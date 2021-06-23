Wells RCMP were advised on Tuesday of a missing person who was last seen kayaking on the Bowron Lake Chain.

Police say a 60-year old Alberta man failed to arrive at the Isaac Falls portage site.

It is believed that the man missed the exit point and went over the Isaac Falls and it is presumed that he may have drowned.

Park Rangers and Search and Rescue attended the remote location to search for the missing man.

A Swift Water Rescue team attended the site and located the kayak and life jacket, but the search efforts for the missing man were unsuccessful.