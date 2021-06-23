The search for a missing 69-year old man in the woods north of Quesnel has been called off for now.

Quesnel RCMP Sergeant Darren Dodge.

“The Quesnel RCMP, along with search and rescue teams from throughout the province, police dog services, police air services and contract helicopters, searched the area but were unable to locate Mr. Lawrence. Search efforts continued throughout the following days but were unsuccessful. In consultation with Emergency Measures BC and various search and rescue managers from throughout the province, the active search has been suspended.”

Norman Lawrence was reported missing by his family last Thursday evening on June 17.

Police say he was headed to the Neighbour Creek area.

Dodge says if any new information is received about Mr. Lawrence’s whereabouts, or any indication he may be in a certain spot, the search would resume immediately.