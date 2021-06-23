150 Mile House Residents looking to get their first dose of a vaccine today will have another option to get the shot.

Interior Health’s Mobile Immunization Clinic is at the 150 Mile House Fire Department until 6:00 PM today.

According to Interior Health, anyone who is eligible to receive the first dose of a vaccine is eligible to get their shot at the clinics.

In addition, anyone who had their first dose more than 49 days ago is eligible to receive their second dose at the clinic.

Mobile clinics will also make a stop in Williams Lake on June 24th and 25th in the parking lot of the Tim Horton’s on Highway 97.