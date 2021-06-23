Quesnel RCMP were called to the 200 block of Front Street early Wednesday morning at 2:48 for a report of shots fired.

Sergeant Darren Dodge.

“Upon arrival, police located a 46-year old man in medical distress. BC Emergency Health Services then transported the man to hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.”

Dodge says police are now looking for a suspect or suspects.

“The death is suspicious in nature and police are looking to speak with anyone that may have information to help with this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477

RCMP have secured the crime scene and as a result traffic is backed up around the downtown core.

Dodge says the Quesnel General Investigation section has taken the lead of the investigation, and is being assisted by the Norther District Major Crime Unit.