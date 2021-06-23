A number of calls led the 100 Mile House RCMP to stolen vehicles early Monday morning.

Police were responding to a report of a breach of bail violations at an address in the 500 block of Bisset Road near 100 Mile House, when an officer noticed three vehicles, two white Ford trucks, and a silver Honda, near the Canim-Hendrix turn off. According to police, the vehicles separated when they saw the officer, the white trucks headed towards Buffalo Creek on Canim-Hendrix Road, and the Honda drove towards 100 Mile House.

Police say they attempted to stop the vehicles, but disengaged after obtaining the plate numbers.

Officers attended the original complaint, and located a Can Am Commander side by side loaded on a truck, which is known to police. Police say a male associated to the suspect vehicle, was seen fleeing on foot, but was soon arrested and the Can Am was seized as stolen property. During this call, the silver Honda from earlier was seen driving up the road, and the driver and lone occupant was stopped and identified. Police lodged the prisoner in cells.

Later in the morning, police received a call from a complainant on Jewel Pit Road, reporting a white Ford truck with a punched ignition parked in the roadway near the pit. This vehicle was later reported stolen, by a business owner, An officer, along with the owner of the truck, attended the location and located the vehicle. According to police, while at the location the silver Honda travelled through the area with three male occupants, and was stopped by police as they had trespassed into the Pit area. All three were identified, and are considered suspects in the vehicle thefts.

100 Mile House RCMP received another complaint in the 5400 block on Industrial Flats road, reporting a 2000 Ford F350 with the a BC licence plat of PN7179 had been stolen from the property. Police say this vehicle is still missing.

Later in the morning, the owner of the Can Am Commander reported his side by stolen. Police say this was the side-by-side seized at the call on Bisset Road earlier in the morning.

The investigation into these events is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.