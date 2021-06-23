In addition to the Orange “Every Child Matters’ Banner hanging across Oliver Street, 27 more banners will adorn lamp posts from the ‘Y’ Intersection to Mart Street.

Williams Lake City Staff have been working with Northern Shuswap Tribal Council Communications Manager Eric Sannes to find a way to ‘paint the town orange’. The banners will hang along Oliver Street, with the goal of honouring those children and acknowledge the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The report from Director of Municipal Services Rob Warnock says there shouldn’t be an impact on existing banners.

The cost would be approximately $7,000, which would include installing the banners and taking them down in October, pruning trees so the banners can be seen, and replacing any missing brackets from several poles.

Williams Lake City Council unanimously approved the $7,500 donation to cover the cost of putting the banners up.