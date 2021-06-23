Vaccination rates in the Cariboo continue to lag behind most places in the province.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, just 63 percent of adults over 18 have had their first dose in the Cariboo/Chilcotin, which includes Williams Lake.

Quesnel is at 64 percent and 67 percent of adults over 18 have had their first shot in 100 Mile House.

The provincial average is 77.7 percent.

The numbers are similar for those 12 and over.

The Cariboo/Chilcotin is at 60 percent, Quesnel 62 and 100 Mile House is at 65 percent, all below the provincial average of 76.2.