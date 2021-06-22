Storefront Damaged After 2-Vehicle Collision
Photo-P Matthews (MyCaribooNow.com staff)
Traffic was slowed down earlier this morning just before 10 after a two-vehicle collision in Williams Lake.
Police say a blue GMC pickup left the stop sign on Borland Street, proceeded into the intersection on Third Avenue, striking the back end of a Dodge Journey going westbound sending it into the storefront of a local business.
Police say both drivers were not injured and that BC Ambulance and Williams Lake Fire Department were also on scene.