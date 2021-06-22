Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic will be in Williams Lake later this week.

It will be available on Thursday (June 24) and Friday (June 25) from 11 am to 6 pm at the Tim Horton’s location on Highway 97 South.

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic is for anyone in the Williams Lake area who are born in 2009 or earlier, and who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a release, Interior Health said no advance appointments are necessary, just walk-up and register.

These mobile immunization clinics are traveling throughout the Interior Region making stops in over 40 communities along the way.