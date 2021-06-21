Once again Save-On-Foods and Western Family have teamed up for the annual Share It Ford event.

Now through June 23rd, fifty percent of net proceeds from all Western Family products sold at any Save-On-Foods will be donated directly to local food banks.

The goal in this year’s event is to raise 300-thousand dollars and will bring the total of 4-years of Share It Forward to more than a million dollars.

The food banks in the Cariboo that will benefit from this event are both Williams Lake and Quesnel Salvation Army Food Banks and 1oo Mile House Food Bank Society.

Save-On-Foods President Darrell Jones said, “Local food banks play a crucial role in our communities, and with the Share It Forward campaign, it’s easier than ever to support the great work they do every day.”

All funds raised locally will stay local.

Every year, Save-On-Foods donates food and consumer goods worth more than $3 million to local food banks, along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash raised through community and store fundraisers.