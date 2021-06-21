The people have spoken and they are not in favour of borrowing up to 20 million dollars to upgrade the pool at the Quesnel and District Arts and Recreation Centre.

The Cariboo Regional District confirms that 1,001 people voted “No”, while a total of 941 people checked the “Yes” box.

The vote was open to all eligible voters in the North Cariboo Recreation and Parks service area (the City of Quesnel and parts of regional district areas A, B, C, and I).

Voting day was on Saturday and there were also two advanced polls.

Besides a new leisure pool, the project also included a lazy river, hot tub and saunas, as well as a new viewing area and improvements to the change rooms, as well as mechanical and HVAC upgrades.