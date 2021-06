RCMP was called to a two-vehicle accident this morning that resulted in a flipped car on Canim Hendrix Lake Road.

100 Mile House fire Rescue and BC Ambulance also responded at around 10 o’clock.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and the road is opening up.

Very few details have been released but there were injuries as at least one person was airlifted out by air Ambulance.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.