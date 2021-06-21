Quesnel Search and Rescue, with help from around the province, is looking for a 70-year old man that was reported missing by his family on Thursday evening. (June 17)

Bob Zimmerman is the President of Quesnel Search and Rescue.

“A missing older gentleman that went out to do some scouting in the bush for planning for the fall, hunting, and he did not return back. So we’ve been on it, the RCMP were involved from Thursday evening. We got called in late Thursday and we’ve been there Friday, Saturday, Sunday and now Monday it’s ongoing.”

Zimmerman says they are searching the area north of Dunkley Lumber.

“It’s new growth terrain, it’s a real battle to try and get through it. It looks nice from the satellite, Google Earth, from old cut or whatever, but when you get in there the heavy stuff is at least six feet high with various blow down mixed in with it. For example, one area, we really tightened up an area for closer search and it was only 50 metres by 50 metres, to go in there with real tight shoulder searching with a group. It took us 2 1/2 hours just to do that little area.”

Zimmerman says the man is not experienced in the bush.

He says they have called in help from everywhere.

“We have search and rescue groups, everywhere from Smithers down to Clearwater, over to Robson Valley north to Fort St. James, Mackenzie. For example, Sunday we had 37 search and rescue volunteers involved. I think it was 14 different groups around the province with mutual aid and it’s still ongoing.”

South Cariboo, Central Cariboo and West Chilcotin Search and Rescue are all helping.

Zimmerman says RCMP have had helicopters in the air but it is very hard to see from above.

“When you fly over the dense trees you couldn’t even see the volunteers in their red uniforms through the bush from above.”

RCMP have also had two dogs in there to help and Zimmerman says the search and rescue trained tracking dog out of Kamloops was also brought in to help.