100 Mile House RCMP are seeking assistance in locating a missing person.

Police say Jenna Harvey was reported missing after failing to return home.

According to police, she was last spoken to by a friend on June 12, and claimed to be hitchhiking to Williams Lake from 100 Mile House.

She is described as:

29-year-old female

Around 5’5″ tall

126 pounds or light build

dirty blonde, shoulder length hair

Anyone who has information on Harvey or her whereabouts is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.