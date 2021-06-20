100 Mile House RCMP seeking assistance in finding missing woman
Jenna Harvey (supplied by 100 Mile House RCMP)
100 Mile House RCMP are seeking assistance in locating a missing person.
Police say Jenna Harvey was reported missing after failing to return home.
According to police, she was last spoken to by a friend on June 12, and claimed to be hitchhiking to Williams Lake from 100 Mile House.
She is described as:
- 29-year-old female
- Around 5’5″ tall
- 126 pounds or light build
- dirty blonde, shoulder length hair
Anyone who has information on Harvey or her whereabouts is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.