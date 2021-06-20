100 Mile House RCMP are seeking assistance in locating a missing person.

Police say Jenna Harvey was reported missing after failing to return home.

According to police, she was last spoken to by a friend on June 12, and claimed to be hitchhiking to Williams Lake from 100 Mile House.

She is described as:

  • 29-year-old female
  • Around 5’5″ tall
  • 126 pounds or light build
  • dirty blonde, shoulder length hair

Anyone who has information on Harvey or her whereabouts is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.