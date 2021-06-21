The Northern Shuswap Tribal Council will be displaying an Orange Banner reading ‘Every Child Manners’ for the Summer.

The banner will be hung over Oliver Street and will be on display between today and July 26th, and between September 6th and 30th. The banner will be blessed by Williams Lake First Nation Cultural Advisor Mike Archie.

In attendance will be Williams Lake Council, the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council, Phyllis Webstad, and residential school survivors and their families. The event will also be live-streamed on the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council Facebook Page.

In addition, the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council will be requesting City Council for a donation to make the lampposts downtown available for similar orange flags to be displayed as a sign of solidarity and reconciliation.