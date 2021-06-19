The sport of fishing in BC is leaning towards a new demographic according to the Freshwater Fisheries Society.

“We are seeing an increase in women anglers,” says Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC Outreach Coordinator Jessica Yarwood, “also we’re seeing younger anglers joining the sport as well.”

Yarwood says a good portion of fishing licences purchased are in the senior category, but there were fewer purchased last year in that category.

“We actually saw a bit of a decrease in senior licences and a huge increase in the 18 to 24 category.”

Yarwood says normally fishing events happen across BC during Fathers Day weekend, but have been put on hold because of the pandemic. Instead, Yarwood says this year for Fathers Day weekend fishing will be allowed without a licence, but some conservation restrictions will apply.