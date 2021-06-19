Williams Lake youth will have a chance at learning about sustainability leadership with the help of the Fraser Basin Council.

Youths between the ages of 16 and 30 are invited to apply to the Co-Creating a Sustainable BC program.

“We’re so inspired by the innovation and passion that youth have brought to this program,” says Fraser Basin Council Youth Program Lead Cherry Tam, “They care about climate change impacts and want to do their part for the social, environmental and economic health of their communities.”

Tam says the Cariboo-Chilcotin will run a pilot program this year, which she says is mainly for Indigenous youth.

“We’re hoping to do a reconciliation, and climate and sustainability-focused cohort specifically in the Cariboo region,” Tam says.

Tam says it’s an eight-month program that helps youth identify sustainability problems, and develop solutions for their community.

For instance, groups in the past have developed community composting in Kamloops, and a website was created to raise awareness for waste reduction in Abbotsford.

Tam says a group from Williams Lake was paired with a group from Prince George. That combined cohort combined to host an online workshop for people to learn about waste reduction in the kitchen.

The deadline to apply is July 11th.