A promising future for normalcy for the Highschool here in 100 Mile House.

Principle Geoff Butcher says things will be back to how they used to be before the pandemic next year.

He says there will be a celebration for the new welcoming arch that was put up as well, as the assembly to welcoming back kids to school will also be happening.

They plan on having dignitaries there from various organizations to reveal it in an official capacity instead of the formal way they did recently.