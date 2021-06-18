Secretary Treasurer Jennifer Woollends says the Board approved the major capital requests at Wednesday (June 16) night’s monthly meeting.

“We currently are requesting for replacement of Ecole Red Bluff Lhtako Elementary as well as Voyageur Elementary, and they’re roughly estimated at 18 million to 20 million to replace each of those schools.”

The specific requests are for $19,117,250 for Ecole Red Bluff, and $18,361,500 for Voyageur.

Woollends says they requested money for the same two schools last year.

She says the District expects to get an answer from the Ministry of Education in the spring.

“We find out in the spring generally in a March or April timeline. That’s all we’ve applied for under major the capital plan. There is also a minor capital plan and we’ll bee submitting that for the end of September, so at the September Board meeting we’ll bring forth the proposed minor capital projects that we’re going to request.”

Woollends says that will for things like playgrounds, and any need for HVAC or boiler upgrades, those types of things.