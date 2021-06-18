Interior Health has administered 5,000 doses of COVID-19 through the recently launched mobile immunization clinics, which will be in the Cariboo next week.

“Our teams of immunizers and support staff have undertaken the most important road trip of the summer by bringing quick and easy access to COVID-19 vaccines to small and rural communities across the region,” says Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown, “The support from community leaders, local government, chambers of commerce, school districts, farming associations and more has made the mobile immunization clinics successful and made our teams feel welcomed everywhere they go.”

Appointments are not necessary for the clinics, and anyone who lives in the community can show up, register, and receive their first COVID-19 vaccine.

Communities in and around the Cariboo scheduled for mobile clinics include:

Clinton, Monday, June 21, Reg Conn Centennial Park

100 Mile House, Tuesday, June 22nd, South Cariboo Rec Centre

150 Mile House, Wednesday, June 23rd, 150 Mile House Fire Department/Community Hall

Williams Lake, Thursday, June 24th and Friday, June 25, TBC

All clinics will run from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Interior Health residents are still encouraged to register if they have not already. Registration can be done: